Child sexual assault, robbery, arson and drug violations are included in the 31 true bills returned in October by the Lamar County grand jury according to information released by Lamar County District Clerk Shawntel Golden.
Christopher Burns, 19, of Garland, is indicted on the second degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child along with third degree felony charges of possession of child pornograhy and direct promotion or production of child sexual performance. He was arrested Oct. 15 and remains in Lamar County Jail on bonds totalling more than $200,000, according to jail records. In addition to the current indictment, charges include bail jumping, evading arrest, possession of marijuana and the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
Other indictments include the following:
Larry Matthew, violation of bond, twice within 12 months.
Carol Butler, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
Ricky Dolan Chase Butler, possession of controlled substance between 1-4 grams, repeat offender.
Heather Rochell Cave, possession with intent to deliver between 4-200 grams.
Stanley Warren Collins, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Kenneth Crittenden III, four counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
David Frank Dunham, failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Colby Bryant Flowers, three counts aggravated assault with deadly weapon, repeat offender; two counts felon in possession of firearm.
Brandon Omar Grant, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram, habitual offender.
Michael Eugene Harrington, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Sybrena Dianne Hill, theft less than $2,500 with two prior convictions.
Charles Robert Jamerson, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Matthew David Keenan, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Alvis Lavell Kester, possession with intent to deliver 4-200 grams.
Jayla Monique King, two counts robbery; child endangerment.
Sheila Marie Moore, possession of controlled substance, 4-200 grams, repeat offender.
Theresa Renae Morford, theft less than $2,500 with two prior convictions.
Shannon Dwayne Myers, possession of controlled substance 1-4 grams, repeat offender.
Steven Anthony Newman, possession of controlled substance, 4-200 grams.
Christine Nicole Ogas, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Marco Jerell Paraham, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Ramirez-Hernandez, Nayeli Magana, fraudulent use/possession identification information between 5-10 items.
Jessica Ann Reno, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Cary Lee Smith, evading arrest with vehicle with deadly weapon finding.
Justin Scott Wood, fraudulent use/possession of identification information, 5-10 items.
Brittany Lynn Woodard, arson causing bodily injury/death.
Nadalie Woodruff, theft under $2,500 with two prior convictions.
Jeremy Ray Worrall, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Troy Michael Wyatt, possession of controlled substance, 1-4 grams.
