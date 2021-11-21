In a gathering at Celebrate It in Paris filled with music, praise and prayer, state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, reminded those attending the Republican Women of Red River County’s Thursday night fundraiser of the bills he guided into law in this year’s legislative sessions.
He asked everyone to put fingers on their necks, and he asked everyone if they felt it.
“That heartbeat is the universal sign of life,” said Hughes, who represents District 1. “If he (a doctor) checks for the heartbeat and detects a heartbeat (in the fetus) and performs an abortion, then that is an illegal abortion.”
Fetal cardiac activity is the basis on which Hughes’ Heartbeat Bill, as it’s known, stops abortion in Texas. The bill took effect Sept. 1, and while the bill’s enforcement mechanism — it tasks everyday citizens with enforcement through lawsuit filings rather than the state enforcing the ban — is being challenged in U.S. Supreme Court, it has significantly cut the number of abortions taking place in Texas.
Of how the bill is enforced, Hughes said he used an old English common law principle called “qui tam,” which allows a private citizen to bring a lawsuit for the common good.
“We didn’t want this abortion bill blocked and tied up in courts,” he said.
“The abortion industry is complying with this law. They don’t want to get sued, and that is saving about 120 babies lives a day,” he said.
He assured attendees that it is just a matter of time until the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that a woman’s right to abortion is protected by the U.S. Constitution.
“We believe that Roe v Wade will be on the ash heap of history where it belongs,” he said.
Hughes also spoke about his bill aimed at keeping critical race theory out of Texas public schools. The theory teaches that everything is based on race and racism is the ordering principle of the country, he said.
“There is a legal term for that (theory); it’s called hogwash,” he said.
The senator also put forth a bill focused on the state’s election process. While critics say the law discriminates against minorities, Hughes said it expands the window for everyone to go vote.
“We have more hours for voting and have voter IDs on mail-in ballots,” he said to cheers.
The new election integrity law also goes after ballot harvesting. Hughes said ballot harvesters are people who act as though they’re helping voters, but instead tell that voter how to vote.
He noted that because of his work on a new law dealing with how social media removes user posts, people who have been kicked off some sites now have legal means to try to get reinstated.
“If you get knocked off of social media, you’ll be able to bring suit to get back online. And when the judge tells them to put you back online, they have to pay your attorneys,” he said. “Texas is burning a trail, so you will have recourse to protect your free speech.”
Congressman Pat Fallon, who represents the 4th Congressional District in Texas, praised Hughes in introducing him to the crowd of around 150 people.
“People are starving for people who tell the truth,” Fallon said. “You could not ask for a better state senator.”
Cynthia Rice-Tims, president of the Republican Women of Red River County, served as the mistress of ceremonies for the evening. She also praised Hughes for his service to Lamar County and the state.
“He’s fearless. He goes before lions,” she said. “We are thankful to have him represent us.”
At the end of the fundraiser, the raffle winning numbers were called, and the big winner of the evening was Paris resident Ethan Peters, 19, whose ticket won him an AR-15 rifle.
