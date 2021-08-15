Paris ISD Elaine Ballard Administration Building
The Paris ISD Elaine Ballard Administration Building at 1920 Clarksville St.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

The Paris ISD Board of Trustees will hear public comments for the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II, Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations funding when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.

Per Monday’s agenda, trustees are to discuss a Wildcat Athletic App; campus student handbooks; a revised supplemental pay schedule for the coming school year; financial reports; the fiscal year tax rate for 2021-22, including a public hearing; and awarding contracts for HVAC replacement and covered drive awning projects at Lamar County Head Start.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

