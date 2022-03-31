Paris ISD trustees approved a couple of waiver applications for missed days, discussed the possibility of paying for built-up sick days for retiring teachers and approved the employment, retirement and resignations of several teachers at a Wednesday morning meeting.
Waiver applications to be submitted to the Texas Education Agency for approval will allow the district to observe Good Friday and will allow the Givens Elementary campus, which missed several hours of class time due to a water leak, to join other campuses in an early dismissal at the end of school.
Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston explained the staff’s rationale for paying for accumulated sick days for retiring teachers, many of whom over the years have built up numerous state-mandated sick days.
“When a teachers spend their entire career with us, and they’re blessed with good health and are full of strong work ethic, they can build up sick days, and they are not rewarded,” Preston said, explaining that teachers receive five local sick days each year, which are capped at 20, but the five days from the state have no accumulative cap.
To reward retiring teachers, Preston said the staff is currently looking at rewarding retiring teachers, who miss less than 10 days in their last year of employment, with a benefit, based on their number of accumulated sick days but not to exceed $3,000.
Not an action item at Wednesday’s meeting, Preston said he plans to present more complete details of the plan at an April meeting after several legalities are taken care of.
Superintendent Paul Jones presented another rationale for the proposal.
“The goal is to reward those loyal employees, but also you know when you’re in those days in your last year, you may want to take of on a Monday or Friday, but our kids need a teacher in the classroom, and with substitutes the way they are, this will be an incentive for teachers to finish strong.”
Following a brief executive session, trustees approved the administration recommendation to employ Mark Caldwell at Aikin, Kristen Martin at Paris Junior High, Amy Watson at Justiss, D’Anna Graham as district special education coordinator, Neeley Armstrong as a special services diagnostician and Larry Hogan as a Paris Junior High police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.