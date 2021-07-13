Lamar County commissioners gave themselves and other elected officials at least a $1,000 raise, set a proposed tax rate at the highest allowable without a public vote and continued to whittle away at $18.292 million in budget requests for fiscal year 2021-22 during a day-long session at Lamar County Courthouse.
If revenue comes in at a projected $15 million and commissioners whittle requests to roughly $18 million, the county could see a budget deficit of roughly $3 million in the general fund, according to calculations Lamar County Auditor Kayla Hall shared with the court.
“That’s not a number I am comfortable with, so I think we’re gonna have to make some cuts somewhere,” Hall said. “Last year our budgeted revenue was $14.7 million and our budgeted expenses were $17.1 million but our actual loss is not expected to be $2.5 million. If we add $700,000 to expenses this year and if revenue goes up approximately what it went up last year, we will be budgeting to lose $3 million if we gain $300,000 in revenue versus $700,000 in expenses.”
Commissioners began a review of each of the four precincts’ Road and Bridge budgets, which along with the General Fund budget, must be completed at a July 28 meeting in time for the county judge’s proposed budget to be finalized and published by July 31, Hall reminded the court. The court also faces decisions on employee pay increase requests, which range from 3% to 8%.
“We will know at that time what the tax rate is going to be once we receive appraisal values,” Hall said, noting those values should be available earlier that week. The court set a public hearing on the tax rate for Aug. 9 as required by state statute when the proposed tax rate exceeds either the voter approval rate or the no new revenue tax rate, to be determined by appraised property values
In publishing the 2021-22 salary order for elected officials, commissioners raised the base pay for the county judge, commissioners, county and district clerks, tax assessor/collector, treasurer and full-time justices of the peace in Precincts 4 and 5 by $1,000 to $63,781. Part-time justices in Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4 received a $1,000 increase to $24,879. In addition to base pay, officials, with the exception of the district judges and district attorney, receive longevity pay, travel allowance, or a county vehicle, cellphone allowance and certificate pay where applicable.
The order gives a larger 5% raise to the sheriff, bringing his base salary to $68,570 and to the five constables to $52,899. For the first time, commissioners gave a county stipend of $3,000 to both district judges and the district attorney. Their state salaries are in the $150,000 to $160,000 range, depending on time served. The court-at-law judge received a $1,000 increase to $86,500 from the county in addition to $84,000 from the state.
Commissioners are to meet again at 2 p.m. Thursday to receive an update on repairs and needed repairs to county property, to accept bids for road materials and to continue budget workshops, according to a notice published Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.