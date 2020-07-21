The Texas Department of Public Safety has posted its presentation of Loop 286 plans online for public comment.
The plans include the overall ultimate plan for the loop and two smaller plans for the southeastern and northeastern portions, all of which developed out of feedback from a public meeting about the loop in April 2019. The comment portion of the plans will close July 31.
“Following this public meeting, the department will develop environmental documents for the proposed interim projects and finalize schematic designs for improvements to the entire loop,” the presenter, who works with Burns and McDonald Engineering said. “The department has tentatively scheduled a public hearing for the fall of 2020 and anticipates completion of environmental studies and schematic designs for the Loop 286 Improvements project in the spring of 2021.”
The proposed improvements are expected to reduce crashes on the loop by 65%, according to the presentation, which can be found online in detail at www.Loop286.com.
According to crash records in the TxDOT system, crash rates on Loop 286 between Highways 271 North and 271 South are nearly 2.5 times the state average for similar roadways, and the area around North Collegiate Drive tallies for one-third of them.
The ultimate plan calls for: adding additional lanes; separating high and low speed traffic with mainlanes and frontage roads on the north section of the loop; improving safety with additional lighting and signage; improving traffic flow with additional turn lanes and adjustments to signal timing and locations; improving drainage by adding culverts, ditches, curbs and gutters; improving access for existing and future developments; adding sidewalks and wide paths for bicycles and pedestrians; and ensuring all bridges and overpasses meet clearance requirements.
The presentation notes that the estimated cost for the ultimate plan is $415.5 million, and no funds have been allocated for any of these projects yet. Because of this, the department is also proposing the two smaller projects to complete as funding becomes available.
The Southeast Loop project follows from State Highway 19/24 to FM 906 and proposes the following: expanding the roadway to four lanes; adding a wide path for bicycles and pedestrians; and improving the intersection of South Collegiate Drive near Paris High School.
“This intersection has been identified as a prioritized area for safety improvements due to severe crashes that have occurred in recent years,” the presenter said. “This is the only section of Loop 286 that is currently a two-lane roadway which causes a pinch point for traffic.”
The estimated cost is $20.2 million.
The Northeast Loop project follows from Stillhouse Road to Lamar Avenue and is expected to cost $73.4 million. The proposal seeks to make improvements and upgrades, including adding an overpass at North Collegiate Drive.
The comments will be made publicly available after the comment period, according to Public Information Officer Tim McAlavy out of the Paris office.
Comments can also be written and mailed to: Duane Good P.E., TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. Comments may also be sent via email to Duane.Good@txdot.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.