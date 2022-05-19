Kristen Parson, valedictorian, and Harmony Marsh, salutatorian, are the top honor graduates at Chisum High School and will celebrate graduation in a class of 74 students at 8 p.m. May 27 in the high school gymnasium.
Upon graduation, Parson, the daughter of Grant and Sherry Parson, of Arthur City, plans to attend the University of Texas –Tyler where she will study to become an optometrist.
“I’ve had trouble with my eyes, so I think that’s something I can relate to, and I want to give people the help that I’ve received,” Parson said about her chosen career as she explained her choice of college. “It’s close to home, a good size and I just like the environment there.”
A Chisum ISD student since third grade, Parson has been at the top of her class since sixth grade when class ranks first were announced.
“My parents have always pushed me to try to do good in school, and my teachers have always encouraged me,” the valedictorian said. “The teachers at Chisum are really caring and supportive. And, because it is a smaller school, everybody knows everyone, so that helps forge closer connections.”
In addition to being at the top of her class, Parson placed second at state this year in University Interscholastic League Class 3A competition with a first place win in biology. As an artist, she won the 2021 Texas 4th Congressional District Artistic Discovery Competition and her painting of two cows, “Oreo and Luna,” hangs in the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Marsh, the daughter of John and Trevelyn Marsh, of Bogata, plans to follow in her father’s footsteps to become a band director. As Chisum drum major for the past three years with her dad as band director, Marsh said the relationship is special.
“It’s been very, very special,” Marsh said. “We don’t run into each other very often in the hallways, but we’ve gotten to do band together for seven years now.”
Marsh plans to attend Northwestern State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on a music scholarship.
The salutatorian joined the Class of 2022 in the fourth grade, having transferred from Rivercrest High School, where both her parents taught before joining the staff at Chisum ISD.
In addition to band, Marsh played basketball, participated in track and field and was manager of the softball team. She served on the yearbook staff, was president of Beta Club and vice president of the Key Club and was a class officer for four years as well as being a member of First Priority Club, a Christian organization, and a member of Phi Beta Kappa at Paris Junior College.
Marsh credits Chisum as a school with a comforting, unique and welcoming atmosphere and with teachers that “really go above and beyond to get to know their students.”
