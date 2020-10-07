OCT. 6 to OCT. 7
Paris Police Department
Mallory Danielle McDade, 30: Criminal trespass.
TaShondea Janai Reed, 25: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Bruce Jay Larkin, 38: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, violation of parole.
Ronald Edward Hostetler, 53: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group1, less than 1 gram, possession of drug paraphernalia.
