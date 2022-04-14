Blossom United Methodist Church.jpg

Blossom United Methodist Church

Dr. Tim Walker, a native of Blossom and pastor of Blossom Methodist Church, invites all to attend Easter Service Sunday at 11 a.m., for in-person worship

Online message is at Facebook.com/blosomtxchurch

The church is just off Highway 82 in Blossom at Pne and Faucett streets. Call 432-559-2599 for more information.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.