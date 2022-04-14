Dr. Tim Walker, a native of Blossom and pastor of Blossom Methodist Church, invites all to attend Easter Service Sunday at 11 a.m., for in-person worship
Online message is at Facebook.com/blosomtxchurch
The church is just off Highway 82 in Blossom at Pne and Faucett streets. Call 432-559-2599 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.