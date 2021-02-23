BLOSSOM — Blossom City Council is expected to cancel a May 1 general election after certifying a list of unopposed candidates when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 1240 W. Center St.
Councilman Jeff Stover is unopposed for mayor, and Charlotte Burge, who currently holds the mayor’s title, is unopposed for a council seat. Newcomer Elizabth May is unopposed for a second council position. Incumbents Roger Dougherty Jr and Debra Burge did not seek re-election, according to City Secretary Stacy Prestridge.
Councilors also are expected to pass ordinances relating to both a trash serve rate schedule and water and sewer tap fees in addition to giving approval to a letter of support for Northeast Texas Trail efforts.
Tim Michael and Michelle Chipman are on the agenda about a proposal to build eight single-family homes in the southwest quadrant of the city.
