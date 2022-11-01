At an early Monday morning meeting, North Lamar ISD board of trustees ruled against a level three grievance request to remove books from the school brought for the second time by former teacher and defeated school board candidate Teresa Bussell,
Now an instructional designer on staff at Texas A&M University-Commerce, Bussell based her second complaint involving “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” By Sherman Alexie on what she termed the district’s failure to follow local policies and state law involving board oversight and the selection process.
Trustees first ruled against Bussell’s request to have the books removed at an Aug. 1 level three grievance hearing attended by more than 100 people, some who voiced support for Bussell while the majority of those in attendance voiced support for district administration and staff. At that hearing, Bussell argued the books should be removed because of “pervasive vulgarity” and “inappropriateness.”
On Aug. 14, shortly after the board ruled against her, Bussell filed the second formal complaint in which she stated the administration and school board did not follow policies in the selection, review and approval process of the two books.
At Monday’s hearing, attended only by a handful of district employees and the seven board members, Bussell argued that the administration failed to provide her with information about criteria for book selection, about the qualifications of the selection staff and about the intended educational purpose of the books. She also charged the board with lack of oversight and said that both books contain sexually explicit material with tons of vulgarity along with prohibitive racial and gender bias material.
Bussell’s claim of vulgarity and racial and gender bias material echoed frequent charges made against the district in public comment segments at board meetings dating to November 2021 when Bussell and Frank Wright presented the district a list of “controversial books” found in 34,755 North Lamar library titles. That presentation came shortly after Texas Gog. Greg Abbott penned a letter to the State Board of Education about inappropriate reading materials in schools and state Rep. Matt Krause, a candidate for Attorney General in the 2022 Republican primary, sent out a list of some 850 “questionable” books. Other than North Lamar ISD, requests for book removals have not been a subject at other Lamar County school trustee meetings.
In late May, trustees denied a level three grievance request brought by Wright to remove “The Bluest Eye” by author Toni Morrison as reference material from the district although the book was not on the school’s library shelves. An Advanced Placement honors class uses an excerpt of the book without questionable language, according to grievance hearing testimony.
Testifying for the administration on Monday, Superintendent Kelli Stewart said board policy states that an individual can not file separate complaints arising from any event or series of events that have been or could have been addressed in a previous complaint.
“On Aug. 1, the board considered the level three grievance and denied your request to remove the books from the district,” Stewart said. “The requested remedy to remove the books and your Aug. 14 complaint have been addressed by the board.”
Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson reminded the board of legal policy as he testified that a district may or may not remove books with vulgarity from a school library based on a book’s educational need, its artistic value or merit.
“But a district shall not remove materials that deny student access to ideas to which the district disagrees,” he said.
Watson also addressed issues dealing with board oversight as he stated that policy requires the board to approve textbook selections but does not require board approval for library materials. Instead, policy allows the board to rely on professional staff to make selections.
After the Monday meeting, Bussell responded to an email request for comment.
“Unfortunately, the administrators in the review process and school board members consider content which is obscene, sexually explicity and/or racial/sexual biased worthy to remain as educationally suitable materials, regardless of policies and existing laws in place,” Bussell said. “I disagree with the board’s decision in which they deny not following policy. I pointed out the policies they did not follow, and they followed up with misleading wordplay, claiming they were within the policy. However, the content in the books I challenged violates the policies and laws in place in the district, the Texas Penal Code and Senate Bill 3, and in no way supports the required curriculum.”
Of five books Bussell said she has asked to be removed, the district has removed one, “Racism in America: A Long History of Hate.”
“I also have two more books I am waiting for a level three appeal,” Bussell said. “After that, I will begin the process again with new book challenges.”
Bussell said she has filed a complaint with the Texas Education Agency and plans to move forward with communication with the Commissioner of Education, “as I was instructed by TEA.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
