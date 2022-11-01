At an early Monday morning meeting, North Lamar ISD board of trustees ruled against a level three grievance request to remove books from the school brought for the second time by former teacher and defeated school board candidate Teresa Bussell,

Now an instructional designer on staff at Texas A&M University-Commerce, Bussell based her second complaint involving “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” By Sherman Alexie on what she termed the district’s failure to follow local policies and state law involving board oversight and the selection process.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

