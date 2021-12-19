A dispersed minority population presents a redistricting challenge for the city, longtime attorney Robert Bass told Paris City Council at a special meeting last week that saw councilors agree on a plan necessitated by changing city demographics reflected in the 2020 U.S. Census.
The plan is to be shared with the public at a Jan. 10 meeting, publicized in the media and on the city website before a public hearing Jan. 24 and possible council approval.
“The minority population 20, 30, 40 years ago was contained in very distinct neighborhoods, but economics have changed with better jobs and better employment opportunities, and Black populations have tended to spread out,” Bass said. “So, every 10 years redistricting gets harder.”
In addition to adhering to the constitutional requirement of one man, one vote, the city is under a 1976 federal court order under the terms of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to maintain minority voting strength at least in Districts 1 and 2.
“There is some case law that says you cannot make race the predominant factor in redistricting,” Bass said. “But because of the Voting Rights Act, we have to strive to protect and maintain minority populations as best we can.”
With current boundaries, Districts 7, 6, and 4 are overpopulated with Districts 1, 2 and 5, which have a more minority population, underpopulated, meaning a substantial number of Anglo population needs to be moved into those districts protected by the court order. However, the Hispanic population has increased in those districts, which could help with minority representation, Bass said.
Overall, the city’s population of black residents has risen from 48.018% 10 years ago to 56.43% while the Anglo population has declined from 63.8% to 56.6% and the Hispanic population has increased from 8.11% to 11.8%, according to U.S. Census numbers.
To demonstrate redistricting difficulties, Bass led the council through a process using computerized overlay maps as he attempted, unsuccessfully, to improve on a plan the council looked at during a previous meeting.
“From what we’ve seen, this looks like the best plan.” District 3 Councilor Gary Savage said after Bass asked for the opinion of minority council members. Mayor Pro Tem Reginal Hughes of District 2 agreed. “It doesn’t give you much room to maneuver with District 1 and 2 being the most populated minority areas.”
To a question posed by Mayor Paula Portugal about whether the plan would meet a court challenge, Bass answered that he would not say the plan would not be challenged but that he believes it is acceptable.
“I can’t speak for the minority community,” Bass said. “But it is the best I’ve been able to come up with, and I would be fairly comfortable defending the plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.