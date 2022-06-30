While it isn’t a magic bus that zips around in space, the Paris ISD mobile library bus is filled with books to take young readers to far away places, trigger imaginations, fill minds with useful information and offer prizes, all for free.
The mobile library also keeps young minds thinking while they are away from school.
“It allows learning to continue during the summer,” said Jerrica Liggins, who is the secondary curriculum director for Paris Independent School District. “Reading is the beginning of all successes, so we promote it all year both in and out of the classroom.”
The mobile library is currently making its rounds on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Stop And Drop, CitySquare and Boys & Girls Club on Tuesdays, and Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, Lollypop Learning Center and Boys & Girls Club on Thursday. The rounds will continue until July 21.
On a recent stop, children at the Boys & Girls Club listened as Aikin Elementary kindergarten teacher Michelle Wall, dressed as a cat, related the short tail of “Cat Secrets.”
Afterwards, in small groups, they went out to the mobile library to check out a book.
Aston Burns, 8, who is heading into the third-grade at Justiss next year said he was looking for something magical.
“I like how books can make magical things happen and make dogs and cats talk,” he said, adding that he was hoping to find “Jack and the Beanstalk” to read.
“It’s fun to look at the pages and read,” said Ayden Milton, 7, who attends Aikin where he enjoys math class. “I liked “Diary of a Wimpy Kid. It made me laugh.”
His sister, Alyssa Milton, 11, said she also enjoys reading and math.
“I just like to read because without reading you can’t get any place. So you have to have reading to get to where you want to go,” she said. “I like to read historical fiction.”
When the children get on the bus they give one of the attendants their name on a piece of paper for a drawing later for a prize of a water bottle or a book bag, and a bigger prize later in the summer.
The bus, a flat-nose Bluebird that served 10 years as a school bus on routes, is driven and staffed by volunteers from PISD.
“We normally service over 600 kids in the summer. We are always looking for volunteers that can help out on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a couple of hours. The mobile bus provides prizes for challenges or drawings and every kid gets to pick one book each week to read and return to the bus the following week,” said Althea Dixon, who is the assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and accountability at PISD.
This summer is the fifth anniversary of the district sponsoring the mobile library.
“We started the mobile library five years ago. My secretary saw a mobile cafe in a magazine and we tweaked the idea. Our goal was to put books in the hands of our students in the summer,” Dixon said. “Our elementary campuses open our libraries every summer, but not all students visit, so this idea gave us the opportunity to take the library to our community. We developed a committee and got several donors to support our vision. In the past five years, we meet yearly to come up with a theme and every team member has a role. It is truly a team effort.”
In addition to the small drawings and the general reward of simply reading, the district has other specials for some lucky participants in the program.
“At the end of the summer we have five themed baskets - water basket, sports basket, sleeping basket, movie basket, and a game basket - that we will draw to give to students that have visited our bus,” she said. “We have also challenged each location with a reading challenge that if met, they will have a day where the snowcone truck will visit their site to give out free snowcones to all students.”
While the books are to be checked out and then returned, the district realizes things happen.
“We receive donated books and we also purchase books for the bus, so if students do not bring books back, it is OK. What better gift, than to give a kid a book,” Dixon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.