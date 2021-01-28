A plea for Suddenlink Communications to reopen its internet and cable service center in Paris fell on deaf ears at a Paris City Council meeting earlier this week
“I have received countless emails and handwritten notes from people all over town,” Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal said Monday night as she shared a litany of complaints.
“I would like for us to say we don’t want to settle for anything less than our local office being reopened,” the councilor said in opening remarks before Suddenlink representatives. Suddenlink Communications is a subsidiary of Altice USA, a telecommunications conglomerate headquartered in Long Island City, New York.
Portugal shared about an 80-year-old man who needed a remote control. After finally reaching someone by phone, the man was told to take the remote to the local office. When the man told the representative it was closed, Portugal said he was told to take it to Mount Pleasant or Sulphur Springs, to which the man answered that those offices were closed as well.
“‘Then take it to Abilene or Amarillo,” Portugal conveyed the man’s recall of the conversation.”That’s not reasonable to ask of anybody, but particularly our elderly.
“One clever constituent said that Suddenlink should take the word ‘communications’ out of their title because they don’t communicate,” Portugal continued. “I think many of us have had those experiences where you’re just so frustrated that you cannot get in touch with a person.”
Councilor Gary Savage noted the many calls people receive offering internet service at a discounted rate.
“So we’re getting tons of phone calls offering us packages, but when we call them you don’t get a response,” Savage said. “Sometimes you have to sit on the phone for 45 minutes waiting for someone to help you.”
Noting a problem city staff had in making contact with the company to see about the removal of a fee Suddenlink collects for the city, Mayor Steve Clifford noted a contact with the company has finally been established.
Suddenlink Regional Vice President Mike Petty stated emphatically that Suddenlink would not reopen the local office, and attempted to put the ball in the city’s court when concerned with widespread issues as he introduced a company governmental affairs representative.
“Johnny Moyer is the person that when you get any kind of escalation that comes to you, you should forward that to Johnny,” Petty said. “He will take and get the right group together. So we shouldn’t be sitting on any kind of issues. I understand you didn’t know that, but hopefully today you understand that you have a way to get those issues resolved.”
Portugal retorted.
“Well, I understand that,” she said. “But you know, every city that is in your region is listed on the internet, and it looks to me like government affairs would contact the city and give their contact information so that they could be reached.”
Addressing service call issues, Petty said his company has had staffing issues with the coronavirus with long wait times in the past. During the past couple of months, however, the company hired 453 additional people at the call center.
“So we have more staff, and our wait times are not 45 minutes; they are 10 seconds,” Petty said. “I pulled the report this morning to understand where we are — 10 seconds or less in answering the phone. So, we’ve addressed that aspect of the business.”
In addressing the service center, Petty said the company has no plans to reopen the Paris office.
“The number of transactions doesn’t justify the existence of a store,” Petty said.
Portugal then called on City Attorney Stephanie Harris “to give an alternative of where we go next.”
Because franchise authorization is now governed by the state, the city no longer has an agreement with Suddenlink, Harris noted as she explained the Texas Public Utilities Commission governs rates while cable and internet services are regulated by the Federal Communications Commission.
Clifford recommended a link on the city’s website to other sites where consumers could register complaints.
In other action at Monday’s meeting, councilors authorized the city attorney to file suit for collection of debts owed by several local rehabilitation and health care centers resulting from medical emergency service transport fees not covered by Medicare, Medicaid or by private insurance companies.
The council also made plans to name a committee to review the city charter, which was reviewed the last time in 2011. Councilors are to recommend persons from each district, and be ready to appoint a Charter Review Committee at a March meeting.
