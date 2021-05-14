MAY 13 to MAY 14
FD Assist EMS
May 13
8:14 to 8:26 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
5:54 to 6:14 p.m., 2440 Hubbard St.
7:08 to 7:22 p.m., 2300 N. MainSt.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
May 13
8:04 to 8:12 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
11:16 to 11:34 p.m., 329 19thSt. NW.
Grass/Brush Fire
May 13
11:59 a.m., to 12:09 p.m., 1904 E. Booth St.
First Responder-Paris
May 13
10:19 to 10:30 a.m., 519 Grand Ave.
8:18 to 8:28 p.m., 634 7th St. NW.
May 14
4:49 to 5:14 a.m., 2466 FR 137.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
May 13
2:40 to 2:49 p.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.
3:01 to 3:33 p.m., 800 Clarksville St.
5:42 to 5:50 p.m., 3200 N. Main St.
8:54 to 9:28 p.m., 10702 Highway 271 N.
Out of Service
May 13
10:01 to 11:11 a.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
