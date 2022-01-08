Commissioners’ Court is to consider damage repairs to the courthouse caused by a recent pipe burst and a new roof for the county jail when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Commissioners will tackle an agenda that includes the support of a $350,000 grant application for the Petty Water and Sewer Company to replace 60-year-old water lines, a proclamation to recog- nize Jan. 23-29 as school choice week, a presenta- tion by city officials about a 5 in 5 Housing In-fill Development Program and approve plans for a two- acre housing subdivision in Powderly.
Other agenda items include the possible approv- al of ticket-writing software for constables, approval of certificates for the county tax assessor-collector, the receipt of bids for a lease of two-acres adjacent to the Randy and Marsha Upchurch property at 9216 FM 195 and the receipt of new sources of revenue to include a $2,000 donation for the Sheriff’s Office from the Adopt-A-Cop program and a $28,200 insurance payment for flood damage at the Red Cross building.
