Teachers have the ability to make a tremendous impact on the lives of their students, and Chisum ISD recently announced its two teachers of the year, each of whom have done just that for the children they help educate: middle school teacher Deena White and elementary school teacher Katelyn Vick.
White, a native of Cooper and graduate of Cooper HIgh School before getting her associate’s degree at Paris Junior College before getting her bachelor’s degree from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M-Commerce.
White said that she knew at a very young age that she wanted to be a teacher, even as a small child.
“I remember being a little kid and playing school, and I’d always play the role of the teacher,” she said with a smile.
So when she reached her higher levels of education at PJC at East Texas State, there was little doubt what she’d be studying.
After getting her degree, she taught at Wolfe City ISD for a time before returning home to teach sixth grade at Cooper Junior High for a number of years, before moving into an administrative position with the district.
“We created the AVID program, which stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination,” White said. “It’s a college prep program, and I was the junior high and high school prep coordinator. I did that for a year and a half before moving into the instructional specialist role … I liked it, but I really missed being in the classroom, working with students on a more personal level, so I eventually looked to get back to teaching.”
Looking to get back into teaching and working more directly with students, White saw an opening at Chisum and decided to take it. The rest, she says, is history. She now teaches sixth grade English/Language Arts.
“When I got here, I initially only knew one other teacher here, but this is such a great school district,” White said of Chisum. “Everyone here is like family, really encouraging and supporting. You really get the sense that the administration cares about its teachers, which isn’t always the case. The students are great and everyone I work with is amazing too. … It’s really just been an amazing place, and it’s where I want to teach for the rest of my career.”
White started as a high school teacher, before spending most of her teaching career at the middle school level. And while she said she loves teaching at both levels, she said it takes slightly different approaches to teach at each.
“Being very flexible with middle school students is important,” she said. “What you might expect to take 10 minutes for a sixth grader to do, might take some of them the whole class period. So it’s all about adjusting to meet the needs of your students where they are.”
And the key to being a good teacher, she said, is listening.
“Listening is key,” White said. “Knowing your students, building those relationships and going from there, is the most important thing.”
When she found out she’d been named one of the two teachers of the year for Chisum ISD, White said she was humbled and surprised, especially given how she hasn’t been with the district for very long.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” she said. “It means so much to me.”
Vick, a first grade reading and writing teacher at Chisum Elementary School, is also native to the Red River Valley, being born and raised in Paris, and herself a student at Chisum ISD from kindergarten all the way to high school graduation.
Vick attended PJC before working at Chisum ISD as an elementary paraprofessional as she continued her education at A&M-Commerce.
After receiving her degree from Commerce, Vick earned her first teaching job as a kindergarten teacher with Paris ISD.
Though Vick eventually ended up working at the school district she had called home in her youth, she’s made stops at other local districts before arriving back at Chisum.
After working with Paris ISD for six years, she has also worked at Prairiland and Honey Grove, saying she worked at each to work alongside her husband, who has served as a coach and educator at the local school districts as well.
Now in her 15th total year teaching, Vick has taught a number of different grades at the elementary level, including kindergarten, pre-K and now first grade.
While the approach needs to be tweaked depending on the grade she’s teaching, the end goal is always the same, she said.
“I believe all students can learn and it is my job to reach and grow each student,” Vick said enthusiastically. “My students bloom all at different times during the year. I live for those light bulb moments within each student. You can just see it in their wide eyes, cheesing smile, or even them jumping up and down with excitement.
“I love it and will try anything I can to get them to those moments.”
As with White, Vick said she was completely taken aback when she learned she had been recognized as a teacher of the year.
“It is an honor to be recognized by my peers and by Chisum ISD,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.