A printed copy of the annual city budget will remain available to anyone requesting one as a result of a single failed proposition on the Paris City Charter Amendment ballot in Tuesday’s General Election.

While rejecting Proposition E, which would have ended a requirement that a printed copy of the annual city budget be made available to all interested persons, voters approved the remaining 23 proposed amendments by substantial margins, most passing by 75% or more.

