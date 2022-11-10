A printed copy of the annual city budget will remain available to anyone requesting one as a result of a single failed proposition on the Paris City Charter Amendment ballot in Tuesday’s General Election.
While rejecting Proposition E, which would have ended a requirement that a printed copy of the annual city budget be made available to all interested persons, voters approved the remaining 23 proposed amendments by substantial margins, most passing by 75% or more.
Voters rejected Proposition E by 61.84% with 2,980 votes against and 1,839 votes for. The amendment, if approved, would have required the budget be filed with the city clerk when submitted and be made a public record for inspection by anyone. As is the current practice, once adopted, budgets are available on the city’s website at wwwparistexas.gov/79/Budgets.
By a margin of 65.69%, voters approved an amendment to specify how charter language interprets gender with voters casting 3,067 for the change and 1,602 against.
The approved proposition now requires the council to authorize the city attorney to edit the charter “to eliminate gender-specific references from various provisions and to substitute gender-neutral terms as deemed appropriate, according to written information provided voters well in advance of Tuesday’s election.
Proposition A, which calls for a council member to forfeit his or her office if he or she fails to attend at least 75% of council meetings within a year unless excused by the remaining members of the council, passed by 98.89% with 4,735 ballots for and 308 against.
Proposition W, which provides for the appointment of a committee every five years to review the charter and make recommendations, passed by 86.41% with 4,077 ballots for and 641 ballots against.
The remaining amendments, mostly cosmetic in nature, passed by margins ranging from 38.16% to 93.89%.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.