After lengthy discussion with City of Paris planners, North Lamar ISD trustees Monday night voted to go with the recommendation of its architect to reposition a planned $23 million elementary school to align with a collector street in the city’s long-range thoroughfare plan. The street is to run northeast alongside the new campus from Highway 271 North to Stillhouse Road.
The discovery of the thoroughfare plan about three weeks ago halted work on the school’s construction, which has a planned Jan. 1 groundbreaking. In an attempt to move forward, trustees voted to authorize the superintendent to explore a recommended option to reposition the school at a 30 degree angle and to explore potential partnership opportunities with the city for the street’s construction leading to the campus northeast of the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Building, 3130 N. Main St.
Trustees decided to go with the option to reposition the school rather than begin a lengthy and unsure process of submitting a comprehensive plan amendment to the City of Paris in reference to its Master Thoroughfare Plan Map.
The board spent more than an hour questioning city officials about the street’s necessity, and how the thoroughfare plan approval came about without the knowledge of school officials. Trustees spent roughly another hour in executive session meeting with its attorney about the district’s options.
“You know, I’m not quite understanding why this all came up now,” Trustee Sheila Daughtrey said during a presentation by Andrew Mack, the city’s director of Planning and Community Development, and Chris Donnan, interim city engineer with Hayter Engineering. “We’ve been working on this bond issue for nine or 10 years, hoping we would get it passed. Our community is looking forward to this new school, and now we’re being told that the City of Paris is going to build a road through what our future is.”
Mack explained that Parkhill Architects contacted the city about three weeks ago about the platting process, required by the city before building permits are issued. During a vetting process, architects were made aware of the thoroughfare plan, which dates to 2001, and its implications.
When questioned at length about why the district was not informed about a 2018 revision of the thoroughfare plan, Mack, who just recently joined the city staff, apologized.
“I would have reached out to your superintendent three or four years ago and said, ‘we’re looking at updating this,’” Mack said. “I can’t speak for the way that the city handled it before I arrived, so I apologize that the city didn’t reach out to y’all sooner. That would have been the right thing to do.”
Mack emphasized the city’s willingness to work with the board.
“My message to the board is that the city is here to work and cooperate with the school board in a very important development for a new elementary school within our community, and it is our intent to provide whatever effort and cooperation we can to collaborate with the board for the successful development of this site,” he said.
Donnon explained the collector street requires a 60-foot right away dedication as well as a 39-foot-wide roadway curb to curb as opposed to the 24-foot drive in construction plans.
“You guys are planning on putting in a 24-foot wide road to 271,” Donnan said. “The city would partner with the district on the difference.”
Trustee Bo Exum and Superintendent Kelli Stewart both expressed concern about 18-wheel traffic using the collector street, if and when it is completed to Stillhouse Road, to bypass traffic lights at the Highway 271 and Loop 286 intersection.
Both Mack and Donnan emphasized that future development in the area would drive the necessity for the collector street to be completed to Stillhouse Road. They noted city ordinances prohibit truck traffic on collector streets, and hopefully those ordinances would be enforced.
“I did want to mention about safety that there are a number of traffic safety measures, signage, lights and so forth that will provide increased safety not just with regard to 18 wheeler traffic but regard to anybody who’s driving on a public city street through a school zone.”
