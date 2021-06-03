The Ark-Tex Council of Governments board, after taking a stand against unfunded mandates, had to amend their recommendation for crime victim assistance funding.
“After ATCOG staff submitted the board’s original funding recommendation to request all 3 projects be funded at 100%, the Office of the Governor (OOG) met with ATCOG and stated that there would be little, if any, chance that ATCOG would receive more than the estimated regional allocation,” ATCOG Deputy Director Mary Beth Rudel said.
At the April meeting to ATCOG, the board decided to recommend full funding for three Victims of Crime Act programs in the Northeast Texas area, not only because these programs are required by state law, but also because of a frustration with unfunded mandates from state governance.
With less than one point difference on grant scoring, the SAFE-T Shelter would have received full funding at $827,980.46, Domestic Violence Prevention Inc partial funding at $57,212 and the Hopkins County District Attorney’s Office nothing, though the latter two requested $361,773.82 and $76,958.05, respectively.
At the insistence of Franklin County Judge Scott Lee, who protested about the state shuffling off the funding responsibility onto the counties’ shoulders, the ATCOG board ignored funding guidelines and voted to recommend full funding to the state’s criminal justice department.
However, after hearing back from the governor’s office about the low likelihood of receiving additional funding, as well as a potential decrease in funding due to less from the federal government, the board agreed to offer secondary guidance to the grantors at last week’s meeting, according to Rudel.
“There is a possibility that it could be decreased even further once the final federal allocations are received at OOG,” she said. “The OOG said ATCOG should provide supplemental funding guidance in the event the projects could not be funded 100%.”
The board voted to provide secondary funding recommendations to the VOCA projects, with 69.5925599% to the SAFE-T Shelter, 30.4074401% for Domestic Violence Prevention Inc. out of Texarkana and 6.075417 for the Hopkins County District Attorney’s Office.
A representative from Safe-T attended and spoke, Rudel added, but representatives for DVP and Hopkin’s County did not attend. Safe-T’s comments were supportive of all three programs and emphasized the need for funding in our region, she said.
“He brought many support letters to the meeting,” Rudel said. “Those letters will be reviewed and submitted to the OOG to express the need for funding for these services in our region.”
The board also agreed to submit applications to the United Way organizations in Paris and Texarkana for funding for the Paris Metro Bus System. Since starting in 2016, the United Way of Lamar County has provided $25,000 in assistance to the program.
In preparation for planning with the Region 2 Lower Red-Sulphur-Cypress River flood planning group, the board agreed to a contract with Halff Associates Inc for technical/engineering services. The flood planning group was commissioned by the Texas Water Development Board to create a regional flood plan in the wake of historic flooding in the area. The plan is due on Jan. 10, 2023.
