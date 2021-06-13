Paris ISD’s summer feeding program is in full swing, and it will continue through Aug. 13.
Like in 2020, the district will not use its summer feeding bus because it has received waivers allowing it to hand out meals that can be taken elsewhere. Usually, children participating in the summer food program are required to congregate and eat their meals on site. The summer feeding bus will be ready to roll again next summer, the district’s trustees were told during their May meeting.
Breakfast and lunch will be delivered together to each stop at the designated times. Meals are for students 18 years old and younger, and all children must be present to receive a meal.
Stops include:
Aikin Elementary School (back parking lot), 3100 Pine Mill Road — 12:15 to 12:35 p.m. Monday through June 25.
Justiss Elementary School (curbside), 401 18th St. NW — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 13.
Crockett Intermediate School (curbside), 655 S. Collegiate Drive — 11:40 a.m. to noon Monday through June 25.
Paris High School (back parking lot), 2255 S. Collegiate Drive — 12:15 to 12:35 p.m. through Aug. 13.
Paris Junior High School (loading dock at cafe), 2400 Jefferson Road — 12:15 to 12:35 p.m. through July 29.
Jackson Court, 1818 Jackson Court — 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. through Aug. 13.
Sherman Court, 1305 Neathery — 10:55 to 11:15 a.m. through Aug. 13.
George Wright, 100 George Wright Homes — 11:20 to 11:45 a.m. through Aug. 13.
Wade Park, 2400 E. Price St. — noon to 12:20 p.m. through Aug. 13.
Booker T. Homes, 513 Fitzhugh Ave. — 12:30 to 12:50 p.m. through Aug. 13.
Chisum Athletic Building, 3250 S. Church St. — 10:30 to noon through Aug. 13.
Roxton Community Center, 102 Harrison Ave. — 10:30 to noon through Aug. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.