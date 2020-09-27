The Downtown Pumpkin Patch is pumping in the squash.
The orange ones will roll into town Oct. 8, according to Bridget Domengeaux, the city’s recreation director, with the patch to open the next day.
“We’re going to start decorating downtown and the patch next week,” she said. “They are late this year because of Covid.”
The annual event allows children and visitors to come to the patch, purchase and decorate their pumpkins and take some fall photos. School groups also visit the patch for a local field trip. One school group has already scheduled for Oct. 16, she said.
The patch will open Oct. 9, she said, and they have already started decorating the Downtown Farmer’s Market area, where the event will take place.
“We’re going to go down to Kelly’s and buying tons of mums,” Domengeaux said. “We kind of spread it out.”
Domengeaux said she is recovering from brain surgery, and so will be limited on how much she can do. Because of this, looking for as many volunteers as possible to help set up and run the event.
“I usually use high school kids to run the paint back and forth,” she said. “You also have to rotate the pumpkins every day, or they’ll rot.”
Money left over from the Downtown Pumpkin Patch goes to the Christmas celebration on down the road, she added.
“What I sell here, that’s what I apply towards the reindeer at Christmas,” Domengeaux said.
There will be a problem once the Pumpkin Festival rolls around Oct. 20 this year, Domengeaux said. Helping Hands Honda donated 100 $10 coupons to the event, and she fears those who don’t get one will get upset. She added she is looking for ideas on how they could afford to offer more pumpkins. Otherwise, the free pumpkins will be “first come, first serve,” Domengeaux said.
The patch will open Oct. 9, she said, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about the patch, to schedule a school trip or to volunteer, contact Domengeaux at 903-784-9299 or 903-517-0724.
