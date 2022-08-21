Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell labeled a $3,000 pay increase for employees the most significant item in his proposed 2022-23 budget, a budget the judge said he believes represents a consensus of county commissioners and one that will serve residents in the coming year.
A public hearing on the proposed $27.1 million total general and road and bridge budgets supported by a proposed 34.48 cent per $100 valuation tax rate is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the county courtroom on the first floor of the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. Commissioners are then expected to pass both the budget and tax rate.
The proposed budget reflects a $1.5 million increase over the 2021-22 budget of $25.6 million, according to budget documents.The county’s general fund balance, estimated to be $13.7 million in October is estimated to drop to $9.3 million by fiscal year end in September 2023.
“If we spend everything that we say we’re going to spend, it would drop that much,” Bell said. “It happens every year that we budget for more than we actually pay out.”
The proposed tax rate of 34.48 cent rate reflects a decrease of roughly one and a half cents from the 2021 tax rate of 38.06 cents and will raise more revenue from property taxes by $836,412, which is a 5.6% increase from last year’s budget. The county is still within the 3.5% state-imposed revenue cap because of the total revenue to be raised, $271,413 comes from new property.
As is normal procedure for most governmental entities since the state imposed the 3.5% cap on revenue, the proposed tax rate is slightly higher than a 33.16 cent rate that would provide for no new revenue.
“I think most counties are afraid if they need a little more revenue in the coming year they will not be able to get more revenue because of the cap,” Bell said. “With an inflation rate hovering at about 8%, we can’t even keep up with inflation.”
Bell said an increase to the cost of living and the need to retain employees, especially in law enforcement and at the county jail, prompted a $3,000 salary increase for elected officials and county employees with law enforcement getting slightly more with a 6% increase.
“It’s the most we’ve done in quite awhile,” Bell said as he emphasized the need to retain county employees with experience and dedication. “And as for law enforcement and the jail, with the sheriff being up to nine or ten employees short, there’s obviously a need for something to be done. We want to remain competitive, and that was the goal.”
Facility upkeep, particularly the county courthouse with its roof problems and the ever increasing needs at the sheriff’s department with an aging county jail and a growing county population, remain a high budget priority.
“We’ve included $1.5 million in capital improvements for unforeseen expenses and we’re hoping to use the $8.8 million that remains of the American Rescue Plan grant to take care of the courthouse roof situation before we spend it on other needs,” Bell said, nothing that American Rescue funds and the capital project fund are not a part of the general revenue budget but are included in total line items that total roughly $42.6 million and include such items as the debt service fund, state and federal grants and other special revenue funds.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.