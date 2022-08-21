Lamar County Courthouse Stock

Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell labeled a $3,000 pay increase for employees the most significant item in his proposed 2022-23 budget, a budget the judge said he believes represents a consensus of county commissioners and one that will serve residents in the coming year.

A public hearing on the proposed $27.1 million total general and road and bridge budgets supported by a proposed 34.48 cent per $100 valuation tax rate is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the county courtroom on the first floor of the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. Commissioners are then expected to pass both the budget and tax rate.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

