Each year, Paris Regional Medical Center issues its Community Benefit Report, a statement to the residents of the region served by the hospital on the business it has done in the past year and the contributions it has made to the community.
“Our mission of Making Communities Healthier has always been central to the contributions we make to Paris and the surrounding region of northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma,” said Steve Hyde, the hospital’s CEO. “As our region found itself impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, that mission became even more critical to the well-being of our community. We are proud to be part of a national healthcare network that provided quality care for more than 20,000 Covid-19 patients in 2020 — including those here at home. LifePoint Health’s continued support — and yours — allows us to create places where people choose to come for healthcare, physicians want to practice and employees want to work. As we look ahead to a bright future, we look forward to further enhancing how we serve our neighbors today and for generations to come.”
According to information provided in the CBR, PRMC added 40 employed, affiliated, telehealth and temporary providers in 2020, in the fields of radiology and teleradiology, cardiology, emergency care, oncology, neurology, pediatrics and general surgery, as well as in other fields.
The hospital’s payroll to its more than 830 employees totaled $62,151,812. The hospital stressed it is an environment “where talent is recognized, job satisfaction is valued and … employees can effectively use their skills to provide high quality care and service.”
Payroll includes consolidated salaries, wages, benefits and contract labor costs.
PRMC paid $9,706,825 in taxes in 2020, including $1.6 million in property and other taxes, $2.9 million in provider taxes, $3.6 million in payroll taxes, and $604,109 and $902,275 in local and state sales tax, respectively.
In 2020, PRMC invested more than $4 million in capital improvements at its facilities. That includes a complete renovation and expansion of its emergency department, a renovation of the intensive care unit, work on the facilities’ HVAC equipment and upgrades in its negative pressure room system.
Capital investments also include equipment purchases, technology replacement, information technology additions/updates and routine facility upkeep and maintenance.
Additional economic benefits to the community include the donation of more than $59.5 million in healthcare services to those in need. These include charity care, uninsured discounts and uncompensated care provided by the hospital.
“Delivering care to all of our neighbors, regardless of their ability to pay, is foundational to our mission and our commitment to our community,” reads the report.
Other economic benefits detailed in the 2020 report include $265,084 in financial contributions, professional development, tuition reimbursement and physician recruitment. Physician recruitment costs include recruitment costs and support of new physicians’ initial practice establishment in the community.
PRMC also sponsors and supports a wide array of community activities and non-profit organizations in the community, including Boys and Girls Club, CASA for Kids, Children’s Advocacy Center, Christians in Action Community Thanksgiving, Downtown Food Pantry, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers Association, North Lamar ISD, Paris ISD, Paris Main Street Project, Prairiland ISD, Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society, St. Joseph’s Community Foundation, The Salvation Army, United Way of Lamar County and YoungLife.
Paris Regional Medical Center has been part of LifePoint Health, which owns and operates close to 90 community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities in 29 states, since 2018. More information about the company can be found at LifePointHealth.net.
