After 10 weeks spent replacing its rundown parking lot, the Downtown Food Pantry is back, set to reopen at its normal location at 124 W. Cherry St. on July 25. The in-house “shopping” experience the pantry is known for will return Tuesday and Thursday with a plethora of clients, Executive Director Allan Hubbard said.

The pantry hands out food on Tuesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Any residents of Lamar County may come get food from the pantry at no charge.

