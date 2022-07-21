After 10 weeks spent replacing its rundown parking lot, the Downtown Food Pantry is back, set to reopen at its normal location at 124 W. Cherry St. on July 25. The in-house “shopping” experience the pantry is known for will return Tuesday and Thursday with a plethora of clients, Executive Director Allan Hubbard said.
The pantry hands out food on Tuesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Any residents of Lamar County may come get food from the pantry at no charge.
To make room for parking lot renovations, the pantry partnered with the Red River Valley fairgrounds to hand out food boxes to customers in need all summer. The food boxes contained dried goods and shelf-stable products, but none of the fresh produce, dairy items and frozen meat the pantry typically shares with community members.
Typically, the food pantry would see around 680 families a week coming in need of food. Though the change led to a drop-off in clientele at the fairgrounds, Hubbard expects regular attendees to return en masse and exceed previous numbers when the pantry reopens on the 25th.
“While we were at the fairgrounds, we just saw numbers go way down because we weren’t able to provide as much of the great food everybody is used to because we didn’t have cold and frozen storage ability out there like we do at our regular pantry,” he said.
Food insecurity increased this summer, with costs rising on every front with inflation and high diesel prices. Fortunately, assistance programs and SNAP benefits stepped in to fill many gaps left by the change in the pantry’s food distribution.
Before the remodel, the parking lot was in shambles, posing a safety hazard to both the volunteers and clients who parked there, Hubbard said.
“It was a mixed materials, grass, gravel, dirt kind of situation,” Hubbard said. “Lots of potholes. And we’ve actually had people fall trying to push buggies across. That sort of thing has always been a challenge. And so it’s been a three-year project in the making for writing grants and saving money and doing what we could to be able to make it just like you would expect at a nice store.”
Having the parking lot finally done is a relief, and it creates a consistent image for the pantry.
“Mobility for not only the volunteers but the clients,” he said. “Safety, you don’t have to worry about where you step in the potholes, things like that, because they’re gone. And overall, the outside matches the inside. Our facilities are top notch. They’re painted, they’re fresh, they’re clean, obviously. … The main thing is safety and convenience and ease of getting in and out.”
Though he had no worries about the number who arrive in need of aid, Hubbard expressed concerns about having enough volunteers to man the pantry each day.
Typically, forty volunteers are needed to maintain operations at the building on Tuesday and Thursday, when the food is given out.
Assistance is also needed on Mondays and Wednesdays to help stock shelves and prepare for the next day.
To volunteer, anyone can come to the building on distribution times or at 8:00 a.m. on Mondays or 10:00 a.m. on Wednesdays. A side door on the east side of the building is the provided volunteer entrance. “We’ll put them to work!” Hubbard said.
“We’re just inviting and telling everybody,” he added. “Thanks for being patient with us all summer while this was being done. There’s never a good time to do a huge project like a parking lot, so we just went ahead and did it, and it’s made the facilities a whole lot nicer. A whole lot better for parking, safety, and it’s very dignified and nice. … We’re really excited to finally let people see it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.