RENO - The city’s Street Commission members plan to discuss street repair bids for a number of roadways in town Monday during the meeting at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The members also plan to discuss a priority list for streets, a drainage priority list for drainage and the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
