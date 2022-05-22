Since February, the City of Paris has seen four major developments in the community, each bringing anywhere from 47 to 110 new residential buildings to the area. However, with an incoming solar plant and other economic expansions, the increasing housing supply might be temporarily threatened by a worker influx.
The number of new buildings is more than 250, a significant improvement since August 2021, when Horizon House director Shelly Braziel said the City of Paris was 1,000 doors short of having enough housing. The improvement comes largely due to the recently implemented 5 In 5 Housing Infill Development Program, led by the City of Paris director of Planning and Community Development Andrew Mack.
The 5 In 5 plan incentivizes builders to add five new dwelling units within five years to one or more parcels. In exchange, developers receive plot discounts and tax foreclosures on the properties, before owning them in full. The plan encourages building within the city limits where the need is highest, Mack said.
“I’m excited about the 5 in 5 program because it’s incentivizing reinvestment in the core area of the city where we already have infrastructure and investment (and) where the homes were torn down over the years. It was about 1,000 houses that were demolished over the course of two decades. So this is looking to recover some of that stock,” Mack said.
Currently on a preapplication list, Mack has 70 lots eligible for tax foreclosure. However, they will not be foreclosed until the next property sale on the Lamar County courthouse steps July 5 at 2 p.m. Typically, the sale carries a minimum reserve amount for all the back taxes and liens against the property. If no one opens the bid, it becomes a city trustee parcel eligible for sale at $1.
Normally, properties will become city trustee parcels, but a recent trend has shown more bidding on the open market.
“For some reason, there’s greater demand in the real estate market and pressure for more housing,” Mack said. The new developments will help meet the demand, he added.
Besides the 47 units from the 5 In 5 Infill Plan, other developments include 110 new apartments for the former Westgate Apartments, incentivized by a five-year 100% property tax abatement from the City of Paris. Before it was shut down in 2009, Westgate provided Section 8 Housing. Two other developments will provide about 120 units together. Not only will the increase in the housing supply ease the demand, the locations will sell at market-rate.
“It’s affordable. Believe it or not, it’s still in the range of affordable,” he added.
However, despite the advancements, the pressure for more units will increase with new economic developments on the outskirts of the city, Mack said. Incoming solar farms will create more workers looking for places to stay, at least temporarily. Many construction workers will choose to stay in trailers, but others may look for short-term housing.
“There’ll be continued pressure for housing. It’s going to continue to compete for housing supply. It’s going to help the economy because those people that are moving here are new and they’re spending money in places where we collect sales tax, so there’s an increase in sales tax revenues come in… it’s positive to have that economic growth. It’s going to continue to be a challenge. The faster we can move forward with these tax foreclosures, the sooner we can start getting homes built,” Mack said.
