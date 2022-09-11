Chisum High School has announced the slate of activities for its 2022 Homecoming Week Festivities.
The 2021 Homecoming Queen, Harmony Marsh, will pass along the crown at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, just before kick-off, where the Mustangs will host the Rivercrest Rebels.
The Homecoming King for 2022 will be announced at the community pep rally at Mustang Stadium on Monday at 6 p.m.
In the week before the game, students are encouraged to show their sprit by dressing to match each day’s theme: Monday — ‘Merican Day; Tuesday — Back to the Future, with middle schol and elementary students dressed in their favorite decade, 9th grade students as toddlers, 10th grade students as awkward teens, 11th grade students as adults and 12th grade student as senior citizens; Wednesday — Neon Wars; Thursday — Rock N Roll; and Friday — Red and Grey.
