For the fourth year in a row, comedians from all over North America will descend on downtown Paris for three days of laughs.
The Tower City Comedy Festival will take place in various venues today through Saturday. Comics will perform in various showcases, themed challenge shows and take in panels and seminars while in town.
This year the headliners include: Steve Byrne, who starred in his own sitcom on TBS called “Sullivan and Sons,” has had two Netflix specials and has been featured on Comedy Central; Bill Dwyer, seen on Comedy Central, NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” and the TV sitcom, “Parks and Rec”; and Jasmine Ellis who recently shot her special for DryBar and was listed by NPR as one of the top comics of 2021.
“We have over 50 comics coming in for 12 shows over three days,” said comedian Daryl Felsberg, organizer of the festival. “Every year it gets better and better from the comics to the event itself.”
Festival-goers can get a Festival Pass for $65 that grants access into every show, or they can buy individual tickets for $25 and only the headliner shows. All tickets and info are located online at www.towercitycomedyfestival.com.
