Paris City Council this week gave approval for an interlocal agreement with North Lamar ISD to help the district pay for a city mandated upgrade to a street leading to the district’s new elementary school now under construction northeast of the Roy C. Chadwick Administrative Office on N. Main Street.
City engineers and planners have been in negotiations with North Lamar architects for months after the district first learned late last year that the planned school was located on a collector street designated in the city’s master thoroughfare plan. The discovery forced the district to upgrade from a 24-foot drive to a 39-foot wide collector street and reposition the planned $23 million facility to align with the street that is to extend alongside the new campus from Highway 271 North and eventually to Stillhouse Road.
At a Nov. 9, 2021, meeting city planner Andrew Mack assured school trustees that the city would be willing to work with the district.
“My message to the board is that the city is here to work and cooperate with the school board in a very important development for a new elementary school without community, and it is our internet to provide whatever effort and cooperation we can to collaborate with the board for the successful development of this site.
On Monday night, after City Manager Grayson Path explained that city staff has been meeting with the school district’s construction contractor on projected costs, the council followed up on Mack’s assurance with an agreement to allocate $162,079.71 toward the street’s construction to be paid to the district once the street is completed
In other action, the council also amended the Substandard and Dangerous Buildings and Structures code to allow a salvage program in connection with the demolition of houses to cut landfill costs and preserve landfill space for the future.
The council also passed a resolution suspending an Aug. 1 effective date for a requested Oncor Electric 11.2% rate increase, which will provide the city an additional 90 days to join with about 125 other cities to study and possibly oppose the increase.
Other action included approval of amendments to Paris Economic Development Corp. bylaws and approval of a water contract with Paris Generation.
Earlier in the meeting, Mayor Paula Portugal handed out awards for July Yard of the Month to Trevor and Ashley Norwood, Patricia Moore, George Tabangora, Jim and Sandi Lasiter and to David and Sandra Nava.
