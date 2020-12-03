The Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley will host its 71st annual auction at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Gibraltar Hotel, 265 S. Main St.
The auction will feature items to be sold to benefit the organization and is hosted in honor of Tommy Whitten this year.
To donate and item or for information, call Montgomery Moore at 940-642-6645.
