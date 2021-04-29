Property owners should expect to soon receive appraisal notices for the 2021 tax year from the Lamar County Appraisal District, Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee said.
“We will mail notices in the middle of May,” Lee said in a public notice. “Your city, county, school district and other local taxing units will use the appraisal district’s value to set your 2021 property taxes.”
Under state law, county appraisal districts are required to notify property owners about changes in their property’s value each year.
“The notice contains important information about the property’s location, ownership and property tax exemptions that apply to the property,” Lee said. “It must also include an estimate of the taxes by local taxing units if your property value increased in the last year.”
Property owners who disagree with the appraised value, the exemptions or any other action by the appraisal district have the right to appeal to the Lamar County Appraisal Review Board, an independent panel of citizens.
The deadline for filing a protest is 30 days after receipt of the appraisal notice, Lee said.
Lee noted a Texas Comptroller publication, “Property Taxpayer Remedies,” which explains how to protest property appraisal, and what to expect during a protest hearing is available at the appraisal district office, 521 Bonham St., and also on the Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance Division’s website at comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.