Reno
City Council to meet
Monday at City Hall
The Reno City Council is expected to receive an update on the ongoing tornado response from Fire Chief Chad Graves, among other business, when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
According to the meeting’s agenda, there will be multiple public hearings regarding rezoning requests on properties located on Old Clarksville Road, Smallwood Road and Lamar Road, respectively.
Other business expected is the review of job descriptions, the city’s employee compensation plan, other policy and procedures and an update on hiring general laborers for the city’s public works department.
Councilmembers will enter executive session before adjournment to discuss its economic development plan and former police lieutenant David Jernigan’s litigation claim against the city.
Nic Huber
Bogata
City Council expected
to hire new police chief
The Bogata City Council is expected to approve the hiring contract of a new police chief when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the Bogata Community Center, 201 N.W. 2nd St.
The council is also expected to take action on project changes for the city’s infrastructure agreement. Those changes include protective fencing at the city’s water tower control office, improvements to the wastewater plant, repairing leaks and other items.
Other discussions and possible action includes code compliance staff, decommissioning Ricks Road and moving the city limits back to State Highway 37’s north-south line.
Nic Huber
Paris ISD trustees
to hear campus plans
Paris ISD trustees are expected to approve campus improvement plans for Givens Early Childhood Center, Crockett Intermediate School, Paris Junior High and Paris High School when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.
The board also is expected to approve a roof replacement at Crockett Intermediate School and delegate authority to the superintendent to sign documents related to the project. Other agenda items include a Lamar County Head Start corrective action plan, a silent panic alert technology grant, budget amendments and an enrollment report.
Mary Madewell
Commissioners to hear personnel complaint
Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is expected to hear a personnel complaint involving the Tax Assessor-Collector office when commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. Discussion is to be in closed session with any action taken to come when the court reconvenes in open session.
Other agenda items include an expected declaration of Dec. 4-Dec. 10 as “Tree of Angels” Week in Lamar County with a ceremony planned for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Central Presbyterian Church in memory of those who have lost loved ones to violent crime. Also before the court is a request to place notices inside the courthouse about a benefit for the family of the late Johney Syrus at the Elks Lodge from noon-4 p.m. Dec. 4.
Commissioners will be asked to approve interlocal cooperative agreements with Franklin and Red River counties for the housing of jail inmates during periods when cell doors are being replaced at the Lamar County Jail at a cost of $60 daily.
Other agenda items include an easement on the northeast corner of 33 E. Price Street to allow Vyve Broadband access, an updated contract with Vested Networks for phone service, and the acceptance into the minutes of plans and specifications regarding HVAC and courthouse roofing renovations from engineering firm Fanning, Fanning and Associates, Inc. The court also is expected to approve a contract revision with Western Specialty Contractors for a drone inspection of the outside of the courthouse roof parapet walls at a cost of $6,500.
Mary Madewell
North Lamar ISD
to review intruder audit
North Lamar ISD Police Chief Mike Boaz is to report the findings of a district wide intruder detection audit when the board of trustees meets at 6 p.,m. Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
Trustees also are to consider for approval campus improvement plans for Stone Middle School and North Lamar High School as well as review 2022-23 board goals.
Other agenda items include a yearly property tax collection report,, a construction update, an attendance report and a superintendent’s report. Trustees will meet in executive session to discuss personnel matters and for private consultation with the board’s attorney regarding items on the agenda, if needed.
Mary Madewell
City Council to canvas charter election
The Paris City Council is to canvas the Nov. 8 city charter amendment election, act on several zoning change requests and is expected to approve the city manager’s appointment of a city engineer when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The council also is expected to approve a $228,136.92 contract to resurface and make other repairs to the city swimming pool and is expected to reduce a lease agreement with Supreme All, Inc. for the city’s event center, 1875 Fitzhugh Ave. from $1,200 to $800 a month.
Other agenda items include action on requests for amendments to the city’s comprehensive plan or zoning change requests in the 2300 block of 36th Street NE, 4065 Pine Mill Road, 578 15th St,. SE and 1244 14th St. SE.
Mary Madewell
