Lamar County voters will go to the polls beginning Monday to determine the fate of a $16 million Prairiland ISD bond election and to elect school trustees at both Prairiland and North Lamar districts. Early voting ends May 3 for the May 7 election.
Both Chisum and Paris canceled the trustee vote for the upcoming election because of lack of competition, but voters will determine the fate of a couple of Texas constitutional amendments, one to reduce property tax on homesteads of disabled residents or those over the age of 65 and the other to increase the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.
Voters at Prairiland will cast early votes beginning Monday at the administration office in Pattonville and on election day at Blossom City Hall and Deport City Hall. North Lamar voters are to cast early ballots at Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave, and on election day at the service building along with Calvary United Methodist Church, 3105 Lamar Ave., City Square, 2515 Bonham St., and Ramseur Baptist Church, 3400 Lamar Ave.
Prairiland voters will be asked to approve two bond propositions on the ballot. Proposition 1 for $8 million to construct a career and technology education building at the high school to house vocational classes, labs, offices and a metal shop building. Proposition 2, also for $8 million, is to build an indoor multi-purpose facility at the high school campus to house a 40-yard practice field, batting cages, weight and locker rooms and staff offices.
For school trustee positions, Prairiland voters are to choose between incumbent trustee Dustin Nation and challenger Cole White for Place 4 on the seven-member board. Incumbent Ronnie Bridges, in Place 1, is unopposed.
A Blossom native, Nation was first appointed to the Prairiland board in September 2012 and since has served consecutive terms. A 2000 graduate of Prairiland High School, Nation is employed by the Blossom Telephone Company.
“I want to make a difference,” Nation said about being on the board. “I’m sure that many of the teachers who taught me never dreamed I would be in such a position. But they made a difference in my life, and I want to return that favor and help them continue to make a difference.”
Nation and his wife of 17 years, Jala Nation, assistant principal at Prairiland High School, have a daughter, Scout Nation, a freshman.
“It is important that we, as the decision makers of our district, make decisions that will support the whole student, reflect the values of our community and continue to keep Prairiland fiscally strong.
Challenger Cole White, also a lifelong resident and a 2006 Prairiland High School graduate, is married to Candace White, a Prairiland graduate. The couple has three children, Ryleigh, 16, Reese, 13, and Nash, 5, who all attend Prairiland schools.
After graduation from Prairiland, White continued his education at Paris Junior College on a baseball scholarship followed by a stint at the University of New Mexico before being drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2009, where he played six seasons in the minor leagues.
“Through my travels and experiences in baseball, combined with a strong work ethic and my relationships with teachers, parents and the Prairiland community as a whole, I believe I can provide a new and well-rounded opinion to go along with an already strong, successful and sincere Prairiland school board,” White said.
North Lamar voters are to choose two trustees for three-year terms out of a field of six candidates.
Incumbent Bo Exum is seeking his second term while board president Elisha Preston is not seeking re-election.
“I am pleased with the progress the current North Lamar school board has made to improve our district,” Exum said. “I am pleased that we were able to put the hard work in to get the school bond passed, and I want to see those projects through to the end to help make sure they are done right.”
A Powderly native, Exum graduated from North Lamar High School in 1989 and has been married to Elizabeth Exum for the past 23 years. The couple has four children, Avery, a 2018 graduate, Addison, a 2021 graduate, Ayden, a junior and Ava, a North Lamar freshman. The owner of ExumPlumbing for the past 18 years, Exum has worked in construction for 30 years.
“I want to continue to serve my community and my school to help North Lamar be the district we know it can be, and for all the students, parents, teachers and faculty to be as proud they are a North Lamar Panther as I am,” Exum said.
Challenger Teresa Bussell, a former North Lamar teacher and now an instructional designer in the Office of Academic Technology at Texas A&M University-Commerce, holds a doctorate in education.
“I am knowledgeable of institutional operations in public education as I have educator, as well as principal and superintendent certifications,” Bussell said. “In my practicum experiences, I spent quite a bit of time on policy development, school finance, curriculum development, education law and ethics, human resources and bond development.
“I chose to run for the school board because of my ability to recognize and solve problems needing lasting solutions,” Bussell said. “I recognize the importance of the role of the school board and its members’ ability to reach appropriation solutions, and I feel the district needs my leadership strengths to address very difficult issues escalating in the public education arena.”
A Lamar County native and graduate of North Lamar High School, candidate Russell Jackson is an owner at Pierson and Fendley Insurance Agency and is married to Cassie Edwards Johnson, also a North Lamar graduate. The couple has four children, all North Lamar graduates. Jackson holds a master of business administration from Texas A&M-Commerce.
“I feel it is vitally important to have leadership that understands the importance of serving our children, parents, teachers, staff and taxpayers with the sincere desire to achieve the best possible outcome for all stakeholders while leading the district in a position direction,” Jackson said. “One of the most important tasks before us is the implementation of the 2021 bond that was overwhelmingly passed by our community, and must be carefully and thoughtfully seen to the finish line in a responsible manner that looks out for the best interest of all of us who have a stake in the outcome.”
A 1981 North Lamar graduate, candidate Jerry McDowell has been employed at Kimberly-Clark for more than 32 years where he has held positions in operations, safety, training and is currently in procurement where he assists management and executes contracts and service agreements. He is married to his wife of 37 years, Darlene McDowell, and the couple has a grown son, also a North Lamar graduate. McDowell served as senior pastor and chairman of the board at Word of Life Fellowship for 17 years.
“I am running, not from a Republican or Democrat stance, but from a conservative point of view,” McDowell said. “Conservative meaning getting the most value from our resources. Taxpayers have given the North Lamar School District the funds that are being invested to shape the learning environment for years to come. I want to make sure those funds are used wisely to set up our students for a safe education.”
A 2003 North Lamar graduate, candidate Lauran Woodard and her husband have two children currently at North Lamar, one at Higgins Elementary and one at Bailey Intermediate School.
“I want to bring a fresh perspective to the board,” the parent said. “My husband and I have kids ranging from 6 years old to 20, so from learning phonics all the way to prepping for graduation, I’ve been in every North Lamar parent’s position. “I feel I have a firm grasp on this district from the inside out. I’ve been a student, a parent, a PTO president and even a substitute teacher. I want to advocate for all of these groups and I’ve seen first hand how we can do that.”
Woodard said she is “everyone’s candidate.”
“I have a strong backbone and will not be swayed when it comes down to tough decisions,” Woodard said. “I’m here for the teachers; I’m here for the staff and administration. Without them, we are nothing and our kids deserve to have the best school experience we can give them.”
A North Lamar graduate, candidate Sequoia Bruce terms herself as “a concerned parent” whose vision for the district has not changed since she attended the district as a student.
“We need dual credit classes for each core class and we need to implement more carpentry classes to prepare students that may want to go into architectural design and help them develop a trade skill,” Bruce said. “Foreign language should be taught starting at third grade and math and science labs should be built at the elementary. We also need math and science camps during the summer.”
“Student finance should be taught at the high school, including how to invest in the stock market, what are mutual funds, what is credit, and how to maintain credit,” Bruce said as she added, “The list to improve the school system is very easy, and can continue. If you find yourself asking why you haven’t seen any of these changes, it’s because the wrong people have been chosen.”
