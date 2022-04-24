Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.