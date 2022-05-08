Lamar Electric Cooperative has announced the six $1,000 scholarship winners that were drawn on April 23 at the Co-op’s Annual Meeting.
The winners are Paul Toon of Cooper High School; Caleb Jameson of Prairiland High School; Keaston Lawrence of Chisum High School; Kellie Welch of Detroit High School; and Claire Stewart and Dawson James McDowell, both of North Lamar High School.
The six winners will be able to use these scholarships to pursue an academic degree or certification from an accredited university, college, technical school or other postsecondary educational institution.
The funds can be used for tuition, books and room and board.
Toon is the son of Greg and Pam Toon of Cooper, Jameson is the son of Jeff and Katy Jameson of Reno, Lawrence is the son of Lottie Watson of Reno, Welch is the daughter of James and Christie Welch of Clarksville, Stewart is the daughter of Joe Bob and Kelli Stewart of Pattonville, and McDowell is the son of James and Hillory McDowell of Reno.
“The funds that we are able to use for these scholarships come from unclaimed deposits and unclaimed refunds to our members,” siad Lamar Electric general manager Bryan Story. “The law allows Lamar Electric to use a portion of these funds for scholarships, otherwise the money gets turned over to the state.
Any member can still file a claim with the State of Texas for unclaimed checks.
“During the past 23 years, Lamar Electric has been able to award $92,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors,” Story added. “We are very proud and excited every year to help these students achieve their educational goals. If you know of any co-op members with a son or daughter graduating in 2023, please let them know about this opportunity for next year.”
