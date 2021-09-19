Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees will consider an increase in student and employee meal prices when trustees meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the administration building, 466 FM 196 S.
The board also is expected to consider hiring intervention teachers for tutoring purposes to meet state legislative requirements of 30 hours of tutoring for each failed STAAR test.
Superintendent Jeff Ballard is to give an enrollment report, a report of Covid-19 cases within the district and a bond sale update on approximately $7.5 million approved by voters in May.
Mary Madewell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.