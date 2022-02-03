CLARKSVILLE — Former Red River County sheriff Robert Bridges is running to lead the government in Red River County.
He said his years as county sheriff, in other law enforcement positions and education, which includes bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, qualify him for the position of county judge.
“I am seeking the support of the people to allow me once again the opportunity to utilize my education, training and experience to serve my county and home,” he said.
Currently, Bridges works with Townes Telecommunications and is a resident of Detroit in Red River County.
His past positions include being the commander of a Red River County special narcotics team, which was a springboard to his running for the sheriff’s job.
He has more than 20 years of service time as a police officer with over 6,500 hours of Texas Commission on Law Enforcement training, he said.
“The position is a vital part of local government. The county judge is the presiding officer of the commissioner’s court and represents the county in many administrative functions. The position also serves as the budget officer, has judicial duties such as presiding over misdemeanor criminal and civil cases, probate matters, appeals from the JP court and serves as the head of emergency management,” he said. “Knowledge and experience in local government, business and politics will be essential to perform these duties and provide the leadership necessary to cover the various responsibilities.”
He said the county judge’s job is complex, but his past will aid him in navigating the turns of the office.
“A background such as mine will play a pivotal role in the successful operation of the office and provide the ability to perform the necessary functions,” he said. “I am going to try to improve the services for the people as far as the county government goes.”
That means concentrating on roads and bridges, continuing to provide support to the sheriff’s office, the tax assessor/collector’s office and all the county services, he said.
“Serving in this capacity is a way for me to help everyone improve the services provided for the people,” he said.
