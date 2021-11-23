AUSTIN — State Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, was appointed by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan to the Texas Commission on Community College Finance. The commission will study state appropriations for public community and junior colleges and to make recommendations for consideration by the 88th Texas Legislature in 2023. These recommendations will include establishing a statewide funding formula and funding levels sufficient for viable community college education.
"As someone who attended community college and has been a lifelong supporter of their efforts, as well as a vocal advocate throughout my time in office, I feel uniquely prepared for this appointment,” VanDeaver said. “I know the task before us is immense, for it impacts the lives of millions of Texans across our state, but I am honored to be a part of the process and can't wait to get to work."
House District 1 is home to two state community colleges, including Paris Junior
