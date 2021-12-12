A Go Fund Me fundraiser is in progress for three women who lost their homes to fire Nov. 30 in East Post Oak, according to Henry Blackmon, pastor of East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church.
Nearby woods caught on fire from a controlled burn and the women throught someone was just burning a fireplace until it was too late to save a mobile home and frame structure on the property, home to Barbara and Kathy Ligon and Debbie Adams.
“Everything they had was lost,” Blackmon said. “Unfortunately there was no insurance so we are trying to get monetary help for them to get back on their feet.”
To donate, enter Ligon Home Fire on gofundme.com or send donations to East Paris Missionary Baptist Church, 5978 FM 1502, Detroit, TX 75436.
