Young Frankenstein Rehearsal II.jpg

The second production of the Paris Junior College Drama Department’s “Weird Science” season opens Thursday.

“Young Frankenstein the Musical” will be performed at the Plaza Theater in downtown Paris. A major HVAC renovation is underway in the school’s administration building, putting the Ray E. Karrer Theater off limits until the spring semester.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.