With demolition of the former First Assembly of God Church gymnasium well underway, the new Wendy’s Restaurant gained Paris Planning & Zoning Commission approval at a Monday night meeting to begin construction on property at 3415 Lamar Ave., across from Chick-fil-A.
Approval of the final engineering design of the property, expected next week by Paris City Council, is needed before building permits can be issued to begin construction, according to city ordinances.
On a 5-0 vote, commissioners voted plat approval with a couple of conditions to include the placement of a six-inch water line across the front of the property to provide for future development on Lamar Avenue and a privacy fence and appropriate screening landscape to block the restaurant’s view from the residential neighborhood directly behind the property.
Demolition of the church gymnasium began a fortnight ago after a Dallas-based franchisee signed final paperwork on the property. First Assembly plans to build an activity center behind the church,, according to information provided by Pastor Mickey Ellis.
Negotiations between a third party and the church began in late 2019 but came to a standstill in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ellis said earlier this year. The church submitted a successful zoning request in October 2020, according to newspaper records. In May this year, the church received preliminary plat approval to divide the restaurant property from that of the church.
Official word about the popular chain’s decision to relocate in Paris came June 10 when a Wendy’s corporate official confirmed that the restaurant would return to Paris after being located here in the 1970s through 1990s.
“Wendy’s is extremely excited to announce we are bringing our world famous hamburgers and Frosty’s, as well as our complete menu, to Paris,” Division Marketing Manager Eileen Eilert told The Paris News. “Wendy’s has been wanting to be in the Paris market for a long time, and we believe the synergy of Lamar Avenue is a perfect fit for our brand and the community. Look for us to be open in March 2022.”
In other action at the Monday meeting, Planning & Zoning approved a city request to change the zoning of the Brownwood Addition, located off 36th St. NE and Smallwood Road, from multi-family to single family. A 3.6-acre plot, known as Davenwick LLC, was not included in the request after Paris City Council removed the property from its original request and returned the matter to Planning & Zoning. With zoning commission approval, the request now returns to the council for final approval.
The commission also approved a zoning change from one-family to multi-family at 2023 Culbertson St. and a final plat of 12 lots located in the 1400 block of 6th Street SE with several conditions to include city approval of engineering plans for drainage, water and sewer.
Commissioners named Chairman Chad Lindsey and Francine Neeley to a sub-committee to address issues with a city ordinance that requires sidewalks be built in front of all new construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.