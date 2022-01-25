HUGO, Oklahoma — From the days when a circus traveled by rail with an array of wild animals, wire walkers, trick riders and sideshow performers, to the much smaller, truck transported shows of today, the circus has been part of this nation’s history.
Circuses today are usually reduced in size, often because of no longer using elephants and other wild animals such as lions and tigers.
With hundreds of new varieties of entertainment available now, the circus is sometimes viewed as old fashioned. Yet circuses are still traveling from town to town and still delighting children of all ages.
And in Hugo, Oklahoma, only a few miles from Lamar County, the circus is, perhaps, most alive in a special section of Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Hugo has been known as Circus City USA since the 1930s when a number of circuses made it their winter resting place.
Now only two big tops winter there, Carson & Barnes and its sister circus, Kelly Miller.
Circus performers are a close knit group, more of a family and they often have several generations involved. So when one of the Miller Brothers died in 1960, his brother purchased a section of Mt. Olivet Cemetery to memorialize him and other circus performers. This section is marked with stone plinths engraved “Showmen’s Rest” and topped with small elephant figures. A large granite marker with a big top tent and rearing elephants proclaims “A Tribute To All Showmen Under God’s Big Top.”
And there is an infinite variety of creative, unusual grave markers on display.
People come from all over the country to stroll through the pleasant grounds, discovering marble circus tents, monuments with photos and engravings of couples on high wires, performing elephants, lions and tigers, bareback riders and more.
One woman’s epitaph reads “to each his own,” which might seem mysterious if it weren’t accompanied by a photo of her with arms full of snakes.
Another immortalizes a smiling, pretty woman holding the bridle of her horse.
One of the Miller headstones features an engraved representation of the family’s gate entrance, flanked by leaping tigers and the words “Dun Rovin.” Only a mile or so away those actual gates frame the entrance to the Miller home.
Another Miller marker bears the image of the main entrance into a circus tent, flags flying and ticket booth open.
The largest individual marker, 9 feet high, holds the life size image of Ringmaster John August Strong. Top hatted and waist coated he is posed as if about to proclaim “Ladies anddddd gentlemen.” His upraised hand points to the words “In God We Trust.” The back side refers to Strong as “The man with more friends than Santa Claus.”
The Showmen’s Rest plinths and the grave markers often contain coins and even small plastic tigers, lions and elephants. Used to indicate that the departed are not forgotten, they are untouched by the many visitors. They express both respect and affection and perhaps a lifelong love of a unique form of entertainment.
While circus life was and is hard, the final resting places of its people frequently reflects how much they loved their life.
James Zajicek’s black stone reads “we actually live the life most people only dream of.” Below his smiling image are the words “Circus, Elephants, Sideshow.”
A circus wagon wheel shape for Ted Bowman bears the legend “There’s nothing left but empty popcorn sacks and wagon tracks. The circus is gone.”
Jone and Donnie McIntosh express the sentiment “we have had the good life but the season has ended.”
The clown Popcorn is remembered by the images of clown shoes and hat and “watch out for the snakes.” It conjures up images of laughter and surprises.
Animal trainers, side show workers, concessions people, even roustabouts, few are memorialized without alluding to their beloved profession.
Masonic and Order of the Eastern Star symbols often grace the stones. Roses and. Crosses mix with tigers and balloons.
The more time a visitor spends wandering through the nicely groomed grounds, listening to the breezes in the pines and reading unusual names and occupations, the more enchanted one becomes. There is a very different atmosphere from the regular sections.
Even Bullrider’s Reprieve, only a few feet west and final home to famous bull riders like Freckles Brown and Lane Frost, doesn’t carry the whimsical, fascinating atmosphere.
No, Showmen’s Rest is a unique look into the past of circus life and well worth a visit. It is, in its own way, vibrant and alive.
