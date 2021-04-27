POWDERLY — The skies were cloudy and the waters choppy at Pat Mayse Lake on Saturday, but that didn’t stop well over 100 local fishermen from coming out for Brannan’s Bass Shop’s annual Customer Appreciation Fishing Tournament.
In all, 124 participants took part in the competition, a record for the event.
“We had about 80 last year, so this was a lot more,” Brannan’s owner Kathy Ballard said. “It turned out a lot better than we expected, which we’re really excited about.”
Of the 124 contestants, Paris resident Mick Horton finished first, catching a bass that weighed in at 9.18 pounds. The second place finisher Mitchell Stout, with a bass that weighed 8.97 pounds. And in third was Matthew Basinger, whose catch weighed 7.02 pounds.
Horton, who’s been taking part in Brannan’s Bass Shop’s annual event for several years, had never won until this year. When he weighed his catch, though, he knew he had a shot.
“When I weighed it and saw it was over a 9-pounder, I figured I’d probably be at least in the top three,” he said with a smile. “It feels awesome.”
The fish netted was far from the only one Horton caught during the day, and he said that even though the windy conditions weren’t ideal, he was still able to catch a number of impressively sized fish.
It wouldn’t be much of a tournament without prizes, and Brannan’s supplied a number of rewards to top finishers. Ballard said they had fishing rods, nets, hunting knives and much more as potential prizes.
For Horton, though, the prizes are secondary to the real draw.
“I’d say the best part of this is just the camaraderie,” he said. “Getting out here with friends and having a good time.”
For participant Kenneth Cook, the best part of the day is family bonding.
“I’d say my favorite part of the day was getting to spend time with my grandson,” he said with a smile.
And for Brannan’s, Ballard said the event is a chance for the local business to give back to its community.
“We just appreciate all the local fishermen for showing out and always supporting us,” Ballard said. “This is our way of doing what we can to show that.”
