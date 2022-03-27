The Lamar County Republicans want a ban on critical race theory, a vote on Texas secession from the United States, a term limit for state officials and want to replace state property taxes with an increased sales tax.
Those were among the 11 resolutions delegates to the Lamar County Republican Convention passed on Saturday to forward to the state convention June 16-18 in Houston.
Meeting at The Lamar County Fairgrounds, 24 delegates from the county’s precincts elected 14 delegates to the state convention. They are Dottie Billman, Scott Hommel, Melanie Dias, Robbie Durham, Robert M. Forsyth, William Peters, Dandice Pryor, Ruth Thomas, Cynthia Rice-Tims, Craig Tims, Earl Unruh, Lenita Unruh, Rhonda Welch and Teresa Bussell.
Early in the meeting, delegates named county chairman Hommel to chair the convention, Billman as convention secretary, Wyche Holt, sergeant-at-arms, and Frank Wright, parliamentarian.
After approving reports by the credentials, rules and resolutions committees, the convention recessed briefly before electing state convention delegates and passing on resolutions submitted from the precincts.
In addition to the critical race theory teaching ban at schools and universities, Texas secession and term limits, resolutions included a statewide ban on abortion and a ban on school policies to deceive or exclude parents about serious mental health issues. The resolution was sparked, in part by recent action by Austin ISD, which held a Gay Pride Week without informing parents, according to information presented delegates.
Another school-related resolution would ban school pronoun policies that compel the use of a pronoun inconsistent with a student’s sex, giving parent’s complete rights to direct the upbringing and education of their children.
Delegates also approved a resolution dealing with medical freedom and personal responsibility, sparked by government-issued mandates during the coronavirus pandemic. The resolution would oppose vaccine and mask mandates, both public and private.
Another resolution calls for a ban on all direct or indirect imports into the United States from foreign nations that do not meet the same environmental protection rules as domestic companies follow.
The resolution to do away with property taxes comes with a recommended 2% increase to the sales tax “to fully finance the state, to live within that budget and to create skin in the game for all Texans.”
