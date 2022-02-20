Republicans gathered Friday night to hear from candidates in the primary race for Texas Agriculture Commissioner received more than campaign spiels when speeches turned motivational and educational.
The hour-and-a-half long meeting of the Republican Women of Red River Valley featured two-term Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, of Austin, and challenger state Rep. James White, of Woodville in deep East Texas.
U.S. District 1 Rep. Pat Fallon gave a pep talk, and 6th District Court of Appeals candidate Marshall Wood of Texarkana explained the restrictions judicial candidates face in campaigns and explained ways to determine a candidate’s philosophy.
Speaking to the crowd via Facetime telephone, Miller outlined his accomplishments in promoting his department’s handling of the federal school lunch program, the Go Texan program that showcases the state’s agricultural marketing program, efforts to thwart credit card scams at gas pumps and his work in Austin to hold both liberals and the Republican establishment accountable.
“I am the only elected official that not only holds liberals accountable, but I also hold the Republican establishment accountable,” Miller said as he cited past efforts to make sure Texans are not required to wear face masks and that the Texas Legislature pass measures against gender modification.
“I ask for your vote because I want to stick around because I have projects left to be done,” the two-term incumbent said.
After noting his past support of agriculture in the Texas House, White defended his actions during legislative debate on a proposed gender modification bill and accused Miller of interfering with the legislative process during the time the bill was passed.
“He talks about holding Republicans accountable, and I ask who is holding him accountable,” White asked as he questioned why the agricultural department offices were closed during the coronavirus pandemic while schools remained open. “I think in this race, the decision that you’re going to have to make is who’s the proven conservative that you can trust to secure and protect this $115 billion (agricultural) industry.”
Congressman Fallon came ready to declare an expected victory in the March 1 primary against challengers and then spent about 20 minutes giving a pep talk to encourage Lamar County Republicans to unite after the primary and get the vote out in November. Fallon faces challengers John Harper and Dan Thomas in the March 7 primary.
“I’ll be very candid with you,” Fallon said. “We just got some great polling back, and we’re in a great spot. I would love your vote, but I’m not here to get your vote.”
Entertaining the audience with a story about his high school days playing football when a highly motivational coach changed the attitude of his team and beat a formidable opponent.
“What we learned was that when you give it everything you have, every fiber of your being … and take everything the good Lord gave you, every bit of potential, and use it, you can move mountains,” Fallon said. “So when they (Democrats) say Republicans are doomed in Texas I don’t care because we are going to unite.”
Wood, who seeks a Republican appointment as the party’s nominee to the 6th District Court of Appeals in Texarkana in the November general election, explained why judicial candidates cannot give opinions on issues of the day. Wood will not be on the March primary ballot because former Justice Ralph K. Burgess announced his retirement after the filing deadline.
“You can ask for a candidate’s judicial philosophy,’ Wood said as he explained an originalist applies the constitution to cases by text only, or by text along with original intent. A pragmatic considers various outcomes based on current-day issues.
The audience then heard from Lamar County Republican Chairman candidates Scott Hommell and Craig Tims before speakers spent several minutes at the conclusion of the meeting to urge unity among local Republicans, who have been divided of late about several issues
