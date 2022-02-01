Incumbent Ruth Sisson is seeking re-election to a second full term as Lamar County Clerk in the Republican primary March 1, a race that will determine who will serve in the office for the next four years as Democrats are not expected to pose a challenge in the November general election. Sisson faces challenger LeAndra Border Maughon in the primary.
A Cooper High School graduate, Sisson moved to Paris in 1992 where she served as general manager for Verizon Wireless prior to being elected to an unexpired term as county clerk in 2016. She was re-elected in 2018.
“I have real world experience as county clerk and am highly knowledgeable in the operations of the office,” Sisson said. “I have a complete understanding of preparing budgets and how to manage. I have crossed-trained all of our team to bring knowledge and insight into the inner working of the office. I am quite familiar with my duties in recording the proceedings of Lamar County Commissioners’ Court, and I have moved forward with implementation in our judicial system of electronic filing in criminal court cases before the state mandated date of January 2019.
Sisson said she realizes the importance of being the keeper of public records.
“I am committed to keeping the highest standards of security for these important documents,” the incumbent said. “I understand the important balance between making sure records are easily accessible while also ensuring the security of private and personal information. I take this responsibility seriously, and I am committed to serve the citizens for many years to come.”
Sisson said her office is both responsive and professional.
“I run a highly responsive office that works hard to quickly fulfill requests,” she said as she noted that she has implemented new technology to increase the availability of online records, saving constituents time and money. “My office operates in a highly professional manner and is in compliance with all state laws. You can expect courteous service and confidentiality from my staff.”
In addition to being hard working, detailed-oriented, organized and community involved, Sisson said she demonstrates a strong work ethic, business mind, natural leadership and fundamental family values.
“I love my job and want to continue my service to the public as your county clerk,” Sisson said.
