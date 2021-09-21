Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop celebrated law enforcement and other first responders Saturday on National Thank a Police Officer day with a car and bike show, doughnut eating contest and silent auction at South Main Iron in downtown Paris.
Lamar County Adopt-A-Cop President Amanda Willows, one of the organizers, said before the event that it was going to be a “special day.”
It was, according to the speakers who kicked off the fundraiser.
“This is National Thank a Police Officer Day,” Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey said. “I think it should be thank a police officer family day because it takes a family to do what we do.”
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass agreed, joking that the crowd need not worry about their ears because he wasn’t going to sing, just talk.
“We are so blessed with a community that loves police and first responders,” he said. “There is no doubt about it, our country is crazy. Things going on are crazy. But you know what? Our law enforcement and our first responders, our military, they get up every day, put that uniform on and go back to work. That is the job we have.”
He praised the work of Adopt-a-Cop volunteers and thanked them for all the good they have done over the years.
“Adopt-a-Cop is the outlet that the community has been able to plug into and Adopt-a-Cop has been able to take that and just shower us with equipment, with love, with gift bags, with food,” the sheriff said.
In addition to the doughnut eating contest with categories for children and adults, and a silent auction, there was also a car and bike show with trophies awarded.
In the car classes, Jimmy McLoin won best of the classic muscle cars, Scott Callaway won best of modern muscle, Josh and Tina Nabors won best paint, Mike Grandham won best interior and Kenneth Marshall won best work in progress.
The crowd also got to pick a winner and the Nabors got the crowd’s nod.
The officers’ choice winner was Mark Boehme and the kids’ choice honor went to Jeff Hundley.
Callaway won the overall car show title.
In the bike competition, Bruce Blackshear with his 2007 Fatboy won the custom class, Justin Mayes with his 2003 Heritage won the cruiser class and the sound award went to Cliff Williamson’s 2017 CVO Street Glide.
