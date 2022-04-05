CLARKSVILLE – Red River County commissioners voted Monday during a special meeting in the County Annex to approve a contract with Archer Construction & Design for work on the former American Legion building on U.S. 82 across from the Red River County Fairground, but not before Precinct 1 Commissioner Donnie Gentry voiced disapproval over calling the building the Red River County Community Center.
Gentry didn’t want the word community used in naming the building. He said he thought the building, which is currently owned by the county and the City of Clarksville, was to be used for governmental purposes only.
“I thought it would be for elections and storage,” he said.
County Judge L.D. Williamson said it was to be a building with multiple uses.
County Clerk Shawn Weems said multiple purposes were mentioned in meetings that led up to the joint purchase of the abandoned legion post.
She mentioned early voting, Election Day voting, departmental and Sheriff’s Office testing and the possible location for a command center in times of disasters.
Williamson and Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing agreed with that, but said other uses such as private rentals were also discussed, but as of yet no guidelines for the building’s use have been drawn up.
County Auditor Camille Hines, noting that workers from the construction company were set up and ready to go to work later in the morning, reminded commissioners that the measure on the agenda was about approving the contract, not naming the building.
Gentry then moved to approve the work by Archer inside the building which the commission passed.
The contract amount is $25,000.
Commissioners also voted to approve a price increase from .069 cents per kilowatt hour to ,09064 per kwh for electricity for precincts 1 and 2.
County Treasurer Sandra Embrey presented the increase to the commission and said that the Direct Energy proposal is good for three days.
“And they will only go up,” she said.
Commissions voted to accept the Direct Energy rate which comes in a four-year contract package.
Also as the result of a commission vote, all elected officials in county government will have to be trained in cybersecurity in a program sponsored by the Texas Association of Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.