Paris Main Street’s board of directors and and the City of Paris Recreation Department will host the annual Downtown Christmas Tree lighting for the community on Nov. 19, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the J.J. Culbertson Fountain in downtown Paris.
Several festivities begin at 4 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present for hearing all the items on children’s Christmas list this season, and the live reindeer will accompany them. Opportunities for photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer will be available.
Popcorn and hot-cocoa will be available on the east side of the plaza, for a nominal fee that will be used to continue Main Street downtown improvements. Students from Chisum High School will be on hand, volunteering to assist the Main Street advisory board, selling the items.
This year, Bratcher Nursery has donated a live tree to use as its official Christmas tree. The tree is expected to be 15 to 18 feet tall, and will be decorated with white lights by local volunteers. After the holidays the tree will find a new home in a city park.
The downtown Christmas tree countdown will begin at 6 p.m., followed by musical performances by area choirs and a local vocalist. The Paris Community Choir, under the direction of Ms. Alaina Downing, and the combined Paris High School and Junior High Choirs under the direction of Ms. Lindsay McCarter will be sharing their talents for those in attendance. The choirs will be singing on the north steps of the J.J .Culbertson fountain shortly after the tree lighting. Also singing individually are local vocalist Shannon Jones and Grant Taylor.
“It is a great time to bring the family to downtown,” says Cheri Bedford, Paris Main Street Coordinator.
Several of the restaurants and downtown shops will be open with later hours for residents’ dining and shopping needs, before and after the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
Bring the family and enjoy this fun community gathering.
