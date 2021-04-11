Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is sending cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $677.3 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 3.5% less than in April 2020. The allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.
All Lamar County communities continued to see strong sales, particularly in Roxton. This month’s allocation for the city, $1,446.02, is up 73.58% compared to the same month last year. That’s contributing to a year-to-date increase of 17.07% to $6,882.43.
Deport, Sun Valley and Blossom all experienced increased sales tax revenue greater than 23%. Sun Valley’s disbursement of $3,849.38 is up 28.95% over April 2020. For the year, the community’s sales tax revenue totals $16,596.52, up 31.89% over last year. Deport’s disbursement of $4,866.51 is up 25.98% over April 2020, contributing to a year-to-date increase of 49.62% to $24,296.68. Blossom’s disbursement for the month was $9,457.81, and that’s up 23.45% over last year. Year-to-date, sales tax revenue for Blossom totals $43,142.17, up 8.62% over last year.
Toco’s disbursement also is up, 18.7%, for the month to $1,699.35, contributing to a year-to-date total of $7,762.16, up 20.33%, while Reno’s is up 15.88% to $23,762.76 for the month with a year-to-date total of $119,632.13, up 22.09%.
Paris continued to show it’s the business hub of the Red River Valley. Although growth over April 2020 was just 0.61%, sales tax revenue for February totaled $648,059.51. For the year, Paris has received $3,330,636.74 in sales tax revenue, up 12.63% over last year.
Sales tax revenue for Lamar County itself also is up this month. The county will receive $278,001.29, up 5.74% over April 2020. The year-to-date total is more than $1.392 million. That’s up 17.41% over 2020’s allocations.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections fell 10.54% for the month, down to $25,020.40. Year-to-date sales tax revenue also is down 1.39% under 2020 numbers, coming in at $122,236.71. Meanwhile, Delta County is experiencing an increase in sales tax revenue, up this month 8.75% to $9,367.73. For the year, the county is up 65.22% to $64,886.65. Fannin County’s sales tax revenue also grew, rising 22.37% over last year to $121,031.14. For the year, Fannin County’s allocations are up 33.11% to $584,871.44.
Most county seats also saw sales tax revenues grow, with Clarksville’s up 26.75% to $34,684.70, pushing the year-over-year comparison up 11.99% to $160,854.86 while Bonham’s monthly collection was up 2.41% to $163,492.25, for a year-over-year growth of 7.19% to $771,832.60. Cooper’s sales tax revenue reversed last month’s trend, coming in 0.87% lower in the month-to-month comparison to $12,647.77. For the year, Cooper’s revenue is up 2.89% to $59,115.61.
Other local taxing communities include Bogata, which saw sales tax revenue fall for a third consecutive month, this time to $5,830.38, down 67.06% behind the same month last year. The city’s year-to-date sales tax revenue is down 47.88% to $29,440.91, according to the comptroller’s data. Also in Red River County, Detroit’s collections were up 12.6% to $3,917.96 for the month. For the year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 21.44% to $21,124.09.
In Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were up 6.49% to $28,501.31, helping to drive the year-to-year comparison up 39.15% to $139,225.79.
In Delta County, Pecan Gap’s sales tax revenue rose 18.01% over last year, up to $575.08. For the year, the community’s sales tax revenue is down 29.56% to $2,422.03.
